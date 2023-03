This impressive 1878 stone edifice was once the Moonta Mines Model School and had 1100 students. These days it's the centrepiece of the sprawling Moonta Heritage Site, and captures mining life – at work and at home – in intimately preserved detail. A little tourist train chugs out of the museum car park at 2pm on Wednesday, and 1pm, 2pm and 3pm on weekends (adult/child $12/5; daily during school holidays).