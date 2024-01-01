Stansbury Museum

Yorke Peninsula

LoginSave

Lording it over the local school yard (this used to be the headmaster's house), Stansbury's museum digs into the town's post-colonial history with a proudly curated collection of rusty farm stuff, seagoing memorabilia, old clothes, bottles, photos and domestic remnants (don't get your fingers caught in the mangle).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Watsacowie Brewing Company

    Watsacowie Brewing Company

    14.98 MILES

    Craft beer is everywhere in Australia these days, including agrarian Minlaton in the Yorke Peninsula's deep south. Watsacowie occupies a former woolshed…

  • Troubridge Island Conservation Park

    Troubridge Island Conservation Park

    14.68 MILES

    From the clifftops at Edithburgh, views extend offshore to sandy Troubridge Island Conservation Park, home to much birdlife including penguins cormorants…

  • Edithburgh Museum

    Edithburgh Museum

    12.54 MILES

    In an old stone shopfront a few hundred metres from the town jetty (where, the 1920s, salt exports made Edithburgh the third-busiest port in South…

View more attractions

Nearby Yorke Peninsula attractions

1. Edithburgh Museum

12.54 MILES

In an old stone shopfront a few hundred metres from the town jetty (where, the 1920s, salt exports made Edithburgh the third-busiest port in South…

2. Troubridge Island Conservation Park

14.68 MILES

From the clifftops at Edithburgh, views extend offshore to sandy Troubridge Island Conservation Park, home to much birdlife including penguins cormorants…

3. Watsacowie Brewing Company

14.98 MILES

Craft beer is everywhere in Australia these days, including agrarian Minlaton in the Yorke Peninsula's deep south. Watsacowie occupies a former woolshed…