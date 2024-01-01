Stansbury Museum

Lording it over the local school yard (this used to be the headmaster's house), Stansbury's museum digs into the town's post-colonial history with a proudly curated collection of rusty farm stuff, seagoing memorabilia, old clothes, bottles, photos and domestic remnants (don't get your fingers caught in the mangle).
