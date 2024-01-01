Town Carriage Museum

There's a 1917 first-class railway carriage marooned in a car park on Peterborough's main street! Inside is an interesting history display, covering local Ngadjuri history, early farming, the boom years of Peterborough as a rail hub from the 1880s to the 1920s, then the slow decline of rail transport (and the town) until the 1990s.
Steamtown Heritage Rail Centre
0.68 MILES
Inside Peterborough's original rail depot, this excellent museum takes you back to the days of steam power, when 100 trains a day were shunting through…
21.62 MILES
What was going on in Orroroo 500 years ago? If this giant river red gum (Eucalyptus camaldulensis) could talk, it'd be able to give us a first-hand…
