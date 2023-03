Inside Peterborough's original rail depot, this excellent museum takes you back to the days of steam power, when 100 trains a day were shunting through this little town. Guided tours (90 minutes) run all day, with the last one at 3.30pm. There's also a sound-and-light show at 8.30pm (7.30pm in winter). The town's visitor information centre is here too (www.visitpeterboroughsa.com.au).