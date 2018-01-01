Welcome to Port Augusta

From utilitarian, frontier-like Port Augusta – the 'Crossroads of Australia' – highways and railways roll west across the Nullarbor into WA, north to the Flinders Ranges or Darwin, south to Adelaide or Port Lincoln, and east to Sydney. Not a bad position! The old town centre has considerable appeal, with some elegant old buildings and a revitalised waterfront: locals cast lines into the blue as Indigenous kids backflip off jetties.