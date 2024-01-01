The centre occupies a jaunty building with a gregarious entrance pergola (perhaps not as modest as St Mary might have liked). There's oodles of info on Australia's first saint here, plus the Woods MacKillop Schoolhouse, the first school in Australia for children from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.
Mary MacKillop Interpretive Centre
Limestone Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Naracoorte Caves National Park
23.81 MILES
About 10km southeast of Naracoorte is World Heritage–listed Naracoorte Caves National Park. The discovery of an ancient fossilised marsupial in these…
10.27 MILES
Sue Bell runs Bellwether (ha-ha), an irreverent, arty cellar door in a stone 1868 shearing shed – pretty much the first Coonawarra winery you come to…
Tantanoola Caves Conservation Park
29.77 MILES
Naracoorte Caves National Park gets all the press and visits from David Attenborough, but at little Tantanoola, midway between Beachport and Mount Gambier…
6.47 MILES
Catchy name, huh? Eric Brand was the founder here, and the Laira was an iron barque which plied SA waters in the late 1800s. Put 'em together and you've…
2.21 MILES
The tasting notes here ooze florid wine speak (dark seaweed, anyone?), but even if your nosing skills aren't that subtle, you'll enjoy the cab sav and…
5.76 MILES
A steadfast, traditional winery started by the Zema family in the early '80s. It's a low-key affair with a handmade vibe infusing the shiraz and cab sav…
9.04 MILES
Rymill rocks the local boat by turning out some of the best sauvignon blanc you'll ever taste. The cellar door is fronted by a statue of two duelling…
4.21 MILES
The family that runs Majella are fourth-generation Coonawarrans, so they know a thing or two about gutsy reds (love 'The Musician' shiraz-cabernet).
Nearby Limestone Coast attractions
0.08 MILES
One of Penola's first streets. Most of the original buildings have been razed, but urban archaeologists can still see a few old timber-slab houses, red…
0.15 MILES
In Penola's visitor centre building, this museum casts a web over local history back to the 1850s, covering the local Pinejunga people and original Penola…
2.21 MILES
The tasting notes here ooze florid wine speak (dark seaweed, anyone?), but even if your nosing skills aren't that subtle, you'll enjoy the cab sav and…
4.21 MILES
The family that runs Majella are fourth-generation Coonawarrans, so they know a thing or two about gutsy reds (love 'The Musician' shiraz-cabernet).
5.76 MILES
A steadfast, traditional winery started by the Zema family in the early '80s. It's a low-key affair with a handmade vibe infusing the shiraz and cab sav…
5.98 MILES
The oldest Coonawarra winery, Wynns’ cellar door dates from 1896 and was built by Penola pioneer John Riddoch. Wynns is major mainstream exporter, but you…
6.47 MILES
Catchy name, huh? Eric Brand was the founder here, and the Laira was an iron barque which plied SA waters in the late 1800s. Put 'em together and you've…
9.04 MILES
Rymill rocks the local boat by turning out some of the best sauvignon blanc you'll ever taste. The cellar door is fronted by a statue of two duelling…