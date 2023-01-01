Bellwether Wines

Sue Bell runs Bellwether (ha-ha), an irreverent, arty cellar door in a stone 1868 shearing shed – pretty much the first Coonawarra winery you come to rolling in from the north. Camping here ranges from unpowered/powered sites ($30/45) to six rather lovely 'glamping' bell tents (single/double $100/200, including a bottle of wine) in the lush, tree-studded paddock out the back, with shared facilities. FYI, a 'bellwether' is the leading sheep in a flock, with a bell around its neck.