Ceduna Arts & Culture Centre

Eyre Peninsula & the West Coast

LoginSave

This fortified, mural-clad bunker on the northern edge of town is actually a thriving arts centre, selling works by more than 130 Aboriginal artists from the far western districts of South Australia. Expect hyper-coloured paintings, ceramics, sculptures and prints, influenced by the land, sea and desert.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Thevenard

    Thevenard

    2.31 MILES

    For a dose of hard-luck, weather-beaten atmosphere, take a drive out to Thevenard, Ceduna's photogenic port suburb on the peninsula south of town. Boarded…

  • Ceduna School House Museum

    Ceduna School House Museum

    0.49 MILES

    This fine little museum in the back streets (a school house from 1914 to 1927) has pioneer exhibits, Indigenous artefacts, whale remnants and a display on…

View more attractions

Nearby Eyre Peninsula & the West Coast attractions

1. Ceduna School House Museum

0.49 MILES

This fine little museum in the back streets (a school house from 1914 to 1927) has pioneer exhibits, Indigenous artefacts, whale remnants and a display on…

2. Thevenard

2.31 MILES

For a dose of hard-luck, weather-beaten atmosphere, take a drive out to Thevenard, Ceduna's photogenic port suburb on the peninsula south of town. Boarded…