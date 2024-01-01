Ceduna Arts & Culture Centre

This fortified, mural-clad bunker on the northern edge of town is actually a thriving arts centre, selling works by more than 130 Aboriginal artists from the far western districts of South Australia. Expect hyper-coloured paintings, ceramics, sculptures and prints, influenced by the land, sea and desert.
