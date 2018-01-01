Cairs Helicopter Tour: Outback, Undara, Great Barrier Reef

Enjoy a complimentary pick up from your accommodation in Cairns and be transferred to Cairns Airport. Your expert pilot will provide a safety briefing before take off. Departing the airport your helicopter will track south of Cairns to Mt Bartle Frere and Mt Bellenden Ker, the highest mountains in Queensland, before heading west up the spectacular Johnston River Gorge. Enjoy the change in scenery from the coast and the lush tropical rainforest of the Great Dividing Range, to the orange and reds of the Queensland Outback as you arrive at the Undara Volcanic National Park. Take a guided tour of the Undara Lava Tubes - the longest single lava flow in the world. See extinct volcanic craters and the incredible lava tubes that wind their way through the National Park. Learn the history of the lava tubes, how they were formed and how long ago the volcanos were active. Enjoy lunch at Undara Central before jumping back in the helicopter and heading south. Fly over the stunning Blenco Falls and Wallaman Falls - the tallest single drop waterfall in the Southern Hemisphere. A truely spectacular sight from the air. Your pilot will then turn north for home, tracking up the coastline over the Great Barrier Reef and the rugged ridge lines of Hinchinbrook Island, Dunk Island, Frankland Island and Fitzroy Island. Once safely landed in Cairns you will be transferred back to you accommodation. During the tour your experienced pilot will be in constant communication, pointing out significant landmarks and provide expert commentary.