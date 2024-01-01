Cambridge Downs Heritage Display Centre

Outback Queensland

LoginSave

This replica of Cambridge Downs Homestead (1860) has a small collection of historical displays relating to farming and gold mining in the region.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kronosaurus Korner

    Kronosaurus Korner

    0.06 MILES

    Richmond's undisputed highlight is this museum and visitor centre, housing Australia's best collection of marine fossils, most found by local landholders…

  • Lake Fred Tritton

    Lake Fred Tritton

    0.41 MILES

    Richmond's small human-made lake is a popular recreation spot, stocked with barramundi and other species. Look out for the lakeside Bush Tucker Garden.

View more attractions

Nearby Outback Queensland attractions

1. Kronosaurus Korner

0.06 MILES

Richmond's undisputed highlight is this museum and visitor centre, housing Australia's best collection of marine fossils, most found by local landholders…

2. Lake Fred Tritton

0.41 MILES

Richmond's small human-made lake is a popular recreation spot, stocked with barramundi and other species. Look out for the lakeside Bush Tucker Garden.