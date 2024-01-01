This replica of Cambridge Downs Homestead (1860) has a small collection of historical displays relating to farming and gold mining in the region.
Cambridge Downs Heritage Display Centre
Outback Queensland
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.06 MILES
Richmond's undisputed highlight is this museum and visitor centre, housing Australia's best collection of marine fossils, most found by local landholders…
0.41 MILES
Richmond's small human-made lake is a popular recreation spot, stocked with barramundi and other species. Look out for the lakeside Bush Tucker Garden.
Nearby Outback Queensland attractions
0.06 MILES
Richmond's undisputed highlight is this museum and visitor centre, housing Australia's best collection of marine fossils, most found by local landholders…
0.41 MILES
Richmond's small human-made lake is a popular recreation spot, stocked with barramundi and other species. Look out for the lakeside Bush Tucker Garden.