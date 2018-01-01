Welcome to Port Douglas
Apart from easy access to the reef and daily sunset cruises on the inlet, the town's main attraction is Four Mile Beach, a broad strip of palm-fringed, white sand that begins at the eastern end of Macrossan St, the main drag for shopping, wining and dining. On the western end of Macrossan you'll find the picturesque Dickson Inlet and Reef Marina, where the rich and famous park their aquatic toys.
Top experiences in Port Douglas
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Port Douglas activities
Great Barrier Reef Snorkel, Lunch Cruise from Port Douglas
Sail from Port Douglas aboard a luxury catamaran to visit Low Isles in the quieter morning hours, before the majority of visitors arrive. After cruising from the mainland, arrive at Low Isles, where you can spend four and a half hours at Low Isles, a coral cay island where you can relax under palm trees on the white sands and snorkel off-beach in the sheltered lagoon’s undersea coral gardens. Take a walk to Low Isles’ historic lighthouse, dating from 1878, or learn about the Great Barrier Reef’s magical underwater world of iridescent fish and fluorescent coral on a guided snorkel tour led by a marine biologist. There’s more fun eco-education aboard a glass-bottom boat tour, with stunning coral views and expert commentary.After a seafood buffet lunch on board the catamaran, soak up the sun on the deck or return to the water for a final snorkel before returning to Port Douglas by 4pm. Only a select group of operators are permitted to visit the coral cay Low Isles, the only Great Barrier Reef island a short sail from Port Douglas. This cruise combines luxury and eco credentials, for a premium reef experience.
Daintree Rainforest Zipline and Wildlife Habitat Day Trip
After pickup from your hotel, travel along one of the most scenic coastal roads in Australia to Port Douglas, where you’ll enjoy an incredible wildlife experience at the award-winning Wildlife Habitat. With your guide, get up close to native flora and fauna and explore the unique habitats of three different natural environments: the Wetlands, Rainforest and Grasslands.Wander through the Wetlands and see its fascinating biodiversity first-hand. From the boardwalk, see native Australian icons -- kangaroos and koalas – and watch wading birds forage for fish in the waterways. As you walk from the forest floor uphill toward the canopy, see various plants and animals and keep an eye out for the shy cassowary, an endangered species. Spot crocodiles, birds and other wildlife as you journey through the mangroves on a Daintree River Cruise through the Daintree National Park. Stop at Alexandra Lookout for magnificent views of the Daintree River and Coral Sea, then enjoy a tropical picnic lunch before embarking on your exhilarating zipline experience in the beautiful UNESCO World Heritage-listed Daintree Rainforest! Feel your adrenaline rush as you soar through the trees on flying fox ziplines, stopping at five platforms to admire bird’s-eye views of the treetops, cascading streams and the Great Barrier Reef on beyond. A highly trained team of tour guides, naturalists and zipling experts will lead you safely through the canopy, offering interpretation and insight into this incredible rainforest at each platform.You’ll return to your hotel in Port Douglas, Cairns or the Northern Beaches in the late afternoon.
Low Isles Great Barrier Reef Sailing Cruise from Port Douglas
Situated nine miles (15 kilometers) north-east of Port Douglas, Low Isles is a coral cay surrounded by 55 acres of reef. The sandy beach and clear, calm lagoon waters are ideal for swimming and snorkeling. Low Isles is well-known for its population of green turtles, keep an eye on the surface as they regularly pop up for air. Occasionally dugongs can be seen grazing on sea grass and large rays may glide by. During the cruise to Low Isles, a Marine Biologist will conduct an informative talk on the fish and corals you will see, as well as providing details on the activities available throughout the day. The 30 meter luxury sailing catamaran offers the excitement of big ship sailing combined with the ultimate in comfort. Relax in the luxurious air-conditioned lounge with fully licensed bar, or soak up the sun under the sails on the expansive deck. On arrival a shuttle will take you from the boat to the island, or you can dive straight in and swim to the beach! You'll have the opportunity to join an organized snorkel tour led by a marine biologist, or take to the water independently and explore at your leisure. Snorkeling equipment is provided and the friendly crew are on hand to help you get started. You don't have to get wet to enjoy a day at Low Isles. You can join a glass bottom boat tour over the soft coral gardens that surround Low Isles. Your guide will point out giant clams, a variety of fish and corals, and of course be on the lookout for turtles. On land you may like to join a guided beach walk around the small island. Learn about the flora and fauna of the island along with the history of Low Isles as an important place of marine research.
Kuranda Scenic Railway Day Trip from Port Douglas
Learn about Tropical North Queensland's pioneering history on a leisurely train journey to Kuranda 'the village in the rainforest'. Relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery as you wind your way through the rainforest. A short photo stop is made at Barron Gorge and as you cross Stoney Creek Bridge, before arriving in Kuranda. There is free time in Kuranda to do a little shopping at the heritage markets, grab some lunch in one of the many restaurants/cafes (additional cost) or observe wildlife at Birdworld, Australian Butterfly Sanctuary or Kuranda Koala Gardens (entrance fees not included). There are many options available to choose from for your Kuranda day trip so you can do as much or as little as you like. Choose from: Rail/Rainforestation/Sky - Travel to Kuranda on the Scenic Railway, visit Rainforestation Nature Park, return on Skyrail (10 hours) Rail/Sky - Travel to Kuranda on the Scenic Railway, return on Skyrail (8.5 hours) Sky/Rail - Travel to Kuranda on Skyrail, return on the Scenic Railway (10 hours) Rail/Sky/Tjapukai- Travel to Kuranda on the Scenic Railway, return on Skyrail, visit to Tjapukai Aboriginal Cultural Park (9 hours) Rail/Sky/Tjapukai/Lunch - Travel to Kuranda on the Scenic Railway, return on Skyrail, visit to Tjapukai Aboriginal Cultural Park with buffet lunch (10 hours)
Great Barrier Reef Helicopter, Cruise Tour from Port Douglas
The permanent pontoon moored at Agincourt Reef provides a sheltered base for a day on the Great Barrier Reef. Located on the very edge of Australia’s continental shelf, Agincourt is a magnificent ribbon reef teaming with a wide variety of fish life, both large and small, and a kaleidoscope of magnificent corals. Departing from Port Douglas, the high-speed catamaran will take you directly to Agincourt Reef in 90 minutes. Or you can choose to travel by scenic helicopter and fly over the World Heritage-listed Daintree Rainforest and take in the views of the white sand cays and the magnificent colors as you fly over the Great Barrier Reef, arriving at Agincourt Reef in 35 minutes.You'll have three hours to enjoy the reef at your leisure. Grab a snorkel and fins and hit the water on your own, or join an optional guided snorkeling tour with a qualified marine biologist. Snorkeling is a great way to explore the Great Barrier Reef, and there are friendly staff on hand to show you how.Prefer to stay dry? You can explore the stunning reef from the comfort of a semi-submersible submarine. You'll take a leisurely cruise through colorful coral gardens, giving you a snorkeler's view of the marine life without getting wet.A delicious hot and cold tropical buffet lunch is included, containing fresh prawns, pastas, meats, salads and fruit. There are full bar facilities available where you can purchase drinks.You can choose to cruise back to Port Douglas by high-speed catamaran or by helicopter.
Outer Great Barrier Reef Snorkel Cruise from Port Douglas
Departing from Port Douglas, your 90-minute high speed catamaran takes you directly to Agincourt Reef. The permanent pontoon moored here provides a sheltered base. During the trip a snorkeling demonstration will get you ready for your adventure, and the staff will take you through your options for the day.You'll have around 3.5 hours to enjoy the reef at your leisure. Grab a snorkel and fins and hit the water on your own, or join an optional guided snorkeling tour with a qualified marine biologist. Snorkeling is a great way to explore the Great Barrier Reef, and there are friendly staff on hand to show you how.Prefer to stay dry? You can explore the stunning reef from the comfort of a semi-submersible submarine. You'll take a leisurely cruise through colorful coral gardens, giving you a snorkeler's view of the marine life without getting wet.For a little more adventure, why not try an introductory scuba dive. or a unique Ocean Walker Helmet Dive - no diving experience necessary.See 'Itinerary' below for more details on your options, and click the 'price guide' button below to compare pricing.We recommend you book this reef trip on your first full available day. You then have the opportunity to be flexible and change your travel date if you wish. Your booking can be changed at no additional cost directly with the operator once you are in Cairns. Prebook and secure your booking, but relax in knowing you can make amendments at no charge.