Low Isles Great Barrier Reef Sailing Cruise from Port Douglas

Situated nine miles (15 kilometers) north-east of Port Douglas, Low Isles is a coral cay surrounded by 55 acres of reef. The sandy beach and clear, calm lagoon waters are ideal for swimming and snorkeling. Low Isles is well-known for its population of green turtles, keep an eye on the surface as they regularly pop up for air. Occasionally dugongs can be seen grazing on sea grass and large rays may glide by. During the cruise to Low Isles, a Marine Biologist will conduct an informative talk on the fish and corals you will see, as well as providing details on the activities available throughout the day. The 30 meter luxury sailing catamaran offers the excitement of big ship sailing combined with the ultimate in comfort. Relax in the luxurious air-conditioned lounge with fully licensed bar, or soak up the sun under the sails on the expansive deck. On arrival a shuttle will take you from the boat to the island, or you can dive straight in and swim to the beach! You'll have the opportunity to join an organized snorkel tour led by a marine biologist, or take to the water independently and explore at your leisure. Snorkeling equipment is provided and the friendly crew are on hand to help you get started. You don't have to get wet to enjoy a day at Low Isles. You can join a glass bottom boat tour over the soft coral gardens that surround Low Isles. Your guide will point out giant clams, a variety of fish and corals, and of course be on the lookout for turtles. On land you may like to join a guided beach walk around the small island. Learn about the flora and fauna of the island along with the history of Low Isles as an important place of marine research.