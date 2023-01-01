Burke & Wills Camp 119

On 11 February 1861 the exhausted party of Robert O'Hara Burke and William John Wills set up camp close to the seasonal Little Blynoe River, in the hinterland of the Gulf of Carpentaria, in their attempt to cross Australia from south to north. It was the northernmost point of their ill-fated expedition. At the site itself, plaques mark the trees 'blazed' (marked) by the party to prove that they had made it this far, while kangaroos are often found nearby.

To get here, take the Cloncurry-Normanton road (known as the Burke Developmental Road) south for 5km, then take the turn-off west towards Burketown. After around 30km (sealed all the way), a signpost to Camp 119 points south off the road; although unsealed and slightly corrugated when we visited, the road should be fine in a 2WD vehicle, except after rain. After 2km, there's a car park, from where you'll need to walk the remaining 300m, with interpretative panels along the way.