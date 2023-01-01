Les Wilson Barramundi Discovery Centre

Big things are happening here. A shiny new centre was due to open in April 2019, and it promises to be one of the gulf region's major attractions. Everything you ever wanted to know about barramundi can be learned on the fascinating guided tours (10.30am Monday to Friday April to October, by appointment November to March) at this hatchery and breeding centre for the Southern Gulf barramundi subspecies. You can also hand-feed 'barra'. Expect a vastly improved exhibition space, longer opening hours and higher entry fees.

The gift shop stocks locally made bags and wallets fashioned from barramundi, crocodile and cane-toad leather.