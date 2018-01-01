Personalised Private Platypus Tour

Personalised private guided tour to suit you. Choose your pick-up time from 7.30am then choose your return time (flexible) after your morning coffee and a mini tour of Mackay we drive to the Pioneer Valley stopping at Dame Nelly Melba's house - time permitting as opening time is 9.00am. then continue further into the Pioneer Valley to Finch Hatton Gorge walking up to Araluen and Wheel of Fire waterfalls. Lunch is included at either the Church Cafe - a little taste of Italy, Pinnacle Pub for a famous award-winning Pie or Ulysses Café, vegetarian/raw option in the Rainforest (venue will depend on suppliers opening hours( vegan/vegetarian please notify before hand).After lunch the tour then drives to Eungella for breath taking views of the Valley and a then a short walk at the Sky window. Next stop is Hideaway Cafe to walk through the stunning gardens and to see handmade hats, crafts, jewellery and to admire the hand carved walls, doors and coffee tables of the natural native flora and fauna. From here we go to Broken River to spot a platypus in the wild included is a 30-minute platypus education and practical tips on how to spot a platypus. Leaving Broken River, we then travel back to Mackay to a restaurant of your choice and the guide can drop you there or stay and keep you company followed by transporting you to your abode at the end. This tour can be adjusted to your preferences just state them to your guide before departure for example national park walks, art decco buildings, or for a trip to Cape Hillsborough to see the wallabies on the beach (must be there at sunrise) then please email or phone Rainforest Scuba. Or head to the Sarina Sugar Shed and award winning attraction and after the tour taste their sauces, chutneys, freshly made fairy floss, alcohols and their award-winning rum. On the way there we can stop at Hay Point, Dalrymple bay lookout for the coal depot to see the magnitude of the coal harbour, coal and ships waiting to be loaded if this is something that would interest you. Perhaps something a little more adventurous such as Forest Flying where you can take your time and your camera and use the brake to stop anywhere and as often as you like along the zip line to take memorable pics of the wildlife and the river below as you fly 25mts above the rainforest.