Qantas Founders Outback Museum houses a life-size replica of an Avro 504K, the first aircraft owned by the fledgling airline. Interactive multimedia and working displays tell the history of Qantas. Next door the original 1921 Qantas hangar houses a mint-condition DH-61. Towering over everything outside is a bright and shiny retired 1979 Boeing 747-200B Jumbo. The tour of the Jumbo Jet and nearby Boeing 707 is fascinating, and you can do a wing-walk with safety harness (bookings essential).