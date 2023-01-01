Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame & Outback Heritage Centre

In a beautifully conceived building with an impressive multiarched design, this is a fine museum, and also a tribute to outback pioneers, early explorers, stockmen and Indigenous Australians. Five themed galleries, some featuring interactive touch-screen displays, cover Aboriginal culture; European exploration (there's a nifty map showing the trails of Burke and Wills, Ludwig Leichhardt, Ernest Giles and co); pioneers and pastoralists; 'Life in the Outback'; and the stockman's gallery.

Look out for the Outback Stockman's Show, a live storytelling show. The museum complex also includes a cafe, a garden and souvenir shops. Tickets are valid for two days.