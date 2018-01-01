Welcome to Great Keppel Island
This jewel of the Capricorn Coast is synonymous with deserted island fantasies of the urban travel set. Once home to one of Australia's most iconic resorts, the 4-sq-km island – natural bushland covering 90% of the interior – has 17 beaches, all in the category of 'bloody beautiful'. A new mega-resort, environmental research centre and golf course are on the way, so get here soon if you prefer to do your islands in solitude.
Seen approach on a waterborne vessel, or on foot through its hilly heart, Great Keppel Island is a ruggedly perfect island with rocky headlands, forested hills and a wide, dreamy fringe of powdery white sand lapped by clear azure waters.