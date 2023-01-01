This outstanding museum celebrates Dr John Flynn’s work setting up the invaluable and groundbreaking Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS), which gave hope and help to everyone in the remote outback. The museum's multiple levels include interactive displays on the RFDS, a series of fascinating archival films, an early pedal radio, Flynn's old Dodge, and the Fred McKay art gallery.
John Flynn Place Museum
Outback Queensland
