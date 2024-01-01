Historic House Museum

Built in 1887, this handsome period timber home with picket fence and wide verandah houses all manner of local historical artefacts typical of Australia in the 1920s. Perhaps of most appeal to those with only a passing interest is the life-size replica of a Cobb & Co coach in the grounds.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.44 MILES
This interpretive centre offers a rare opportunity to learn about the native marsupial bilby and the long-running captive breeding and conservation…
1.42 MILES
See the outback night sky in all its glory via a high-powered telescope and an expert guide. The 90-minute sessions start at 7.30pm, soon after sunset in…
Charleville School of Distance Education
1.17 MILES
This school covers 420,000 sq km… Take a tour of this distance-learning school that provides for children in remote communities and stations across…
RFDS Charleville Visitor Centre
1.6 MILES
Out near the airport, this centre for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, one of several scattered across Australia's outback, has displays on the iconic…
Environmental Protection Agency
0.65 MILES
This is the site for a breeding program for the threatened yellow-footed rock wallaby, for which this region of Outback Queensland is something of a last…
