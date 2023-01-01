Charleville Bilby Experience

This interpretive centre offers a rare opportunity to learn about the native marsupial bilby and the long-running captive breeding and conservation program here. Book ahead for one of the 3pm guided tours (adult/child $30/20) or the more intimate 9am 'Up Close and Personal Encounter' (adult/child $15/10); the bilbys tend to be more active in the morning. You can visit at other times, but you'll only be able to access the shop and information boards. Advance bookings required for the tours and encounters.