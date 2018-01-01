Welcome to Gregory
The 120km road from Burketown to Gregory is sealed all the way so it's an easy drive and the most direct route to beautiful Boodjamulla (Lawn Hill) National Park. It's another 185km of rough dirt road south to the Barkly Hwy which can take you west to Camooweal or east to Mt Isa.
The entrance to Boodjamulla is 100km west of Gregory, a mere roadside stop on the pretty Gregory River. Fuel is available at the Gregory Downs Hotel, a laid-back spot to quench your thirst and tuck into decent pub meals (dinner Monday to Friday, a barbecue on Saturday night and lunch Sunday).