This is thought to be the richest mammal fossil site in Australia, with everything from giant snakes and carnivorous kangaroos to pocket-size koalas. Riversleigh D site is the only part open to the public. It's easiest to visit via a guided tour with Adel's Grove. And if you can't make it out here, many of the fossils and replicas are on display at Mt Isa's Riversleigh Fossil Centre.

To make the most of your visit, come here on a tour, and/or come early morning as the heat can be punishing from midmorning. The general fossil areas are labelled but you'll need patience and a keen eye to find the fossils and get a sense of just how they were found here.