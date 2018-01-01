Welcome to Boodjamulla National Park

Boodjamulla is simply one of the most beautiful and pristine places in all of outback Queensland. A series of deep flame-red sandstone gorges tower above the spring-fed, luminous green Lawn Hill Creek. Lush vegetation, including cabbage-leaf palms, pandanus and turkey bush line the gorge, providing a haven for wildlife at this outback oasis. The Waanyi Aboriginal people have inhabited the area for some 30,000 years, leaving traces of rock art.

Read More