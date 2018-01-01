Welcome to Boodjamulla National Park
Boodjamulla is simply one of the most beautiful and pristine places in all of outback Queensland. A series of deep flame-red sandstone gorges tower above the spring-fed, luminous green Lawn Hill Creek. Lush vegetation, including cabbage-leaf palms, pandanus and turkey bush line the gorge, providing a haven for wildlife at this outback oasis. The Waanyi Aboriginal people have inhabited the area for some 30,000 years, leaving traces of rock art.
In the southern part of the park is the World Heritage–listed Riversleigh fossil field, with a small camping ground, 4km south of the Riversleigh D site (the only part of the fossil field open to the public). This is thought to be the richest fossil mammal site in Australia with everything from giant snakes and carnivorous kangaroos to pocket-sized koalas. Campers must book ahead, and be totally self-sufficient.