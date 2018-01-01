Welcome to Blackdown Tableland National Park
Blackdown Tableland shimmers from the highway like a spaceship, drawing travellers to its steep sandstone precipices, ancient flora and indigenous spiritual and artistic presence. It’s a bushwalker’s heaven here, with a number of Central Queensland's premier trail, most within easy access to the one campsite.
The 23km gravel road, which begins at the base of the tableland, isn’t suitable for caravans and can be unsafe in wet weather – the first 8km stretch is steep, winding and often slippery. At the top you’ll come to the breathtaking Horseshoe Lookout, with picnic tables, barbecues and toilets. There’s a walking trail to Two Mile Creek (1.8km) starting here.