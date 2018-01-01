Welcome to Airlie Beach
Sure, there's the relatively new Port of Airlie marina, with its faux-sophisticated hotel and restaurant complex, as well as the town's impressive sailing pedigree, but the heart of Airlie still beats to the rhythm of unskilled sailors, taking to the sparkling seas and jungle-clad isles with bleary-eyed wonder.
Those looking to avoid the party scene – families especially – will have no trouble finding quieter lodgings near town. And it's possible to enjoy nautical activities close to shore, as well as excursions into Conway National Park, without the hassle of full day-trips and overnight yachts.
Top experiences in Airlie Beach
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Airlie Beach activities
Whitehaven Beach and Hamilton Island Cruise
A visit to cosmopolitan Hamilton Island is a definite Whitsundays must-do! Hamilton Island is the largest island resort in the South Pacific and boasts an exciting mix of things to see and do. Seven pools, boutiques, galleries, bars, a number of restaurants, over 40 optional activities, walking trails and a koala and wildlife gallery are just a few of its features. Picturesque Whitehaven Beach is one of the Whitsundays premier natural attractions - seven kilometres (five miles) of glistening white sand complemented by crystal clear waters. Renowned as one of the top ten beaches in the world, Whitehaven Beach is located on Whitsunday Island, the largest island in the region and is fully protected and uninhabited due to its National and Marine Park status. Its shallows are graced by various species of turtles, and these ancient creatures are often sighted during daily visits.Please note: if you choose to enjoy lunch at Marina Tavern, you will begin your day with a visit to Hamilton Island followed by Whitehaven Beach in the afternoon. If you have chosen lunch at Manta Ray Cafe, you will visit Whitehaven Beach in the morning and Hamilton Island in the afternoon.
Proserpine Airport Transfer to Airlie Beach or Shute Harbour
Save yourself the hassle of finding a taxi when you arrive in the Whitsundays by booking an efficient and comfortable shared shuttle service from Proserpine Airport (PPP) to your Airlie Beach or Shute Harbor hotel. Your driver will be waiting for you in the pickup hall, holding a sign with your name. Simply meet your driver and head to the minicoach. Your friendly professional driver will transfer you in comfort and ease to your hotel in Airlie Beach or Shute Harbor. Stretch out and make use of the generous legroom and luggage storage during your drive. The smaller-size vehicles carry a maximum of 24 people, which means that you get to your hotel faster as there will be limited drop offs. Transfer service meets all flights arriving in Proserpine Airport (PPP).When booking your transport, be sure to provide your flight details and your Shute Harbour or Airlie Beach hotel details. Shuttle service is available for all flights at Proserpine Airport (PPP).
Reef and Island Scenic Flight from Airlie Beach
The reef and island is a signature scenic flight from Airlie Beach.Begin your tour 45-60 minutes before departure time, with hotel/accommodation pickup.The 60-minute flight includes all of the best sites the Whitsundays and Great Barrier Reef have to offer. It’s easy to understand why the Great Barrier Reef is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, the amazing contrast of colors is something that’s best experienced from the air. Taking off from Whitsunday Airport, your tour takes you over most of the 74 islands in the Whitsundays. You'll see the island resorts dotted around the islands as you head toward Whitehaven Beach and the renowned Hill Inlet. Enjoy two passes of Australia's best beach and then head out to the Great Barrier Reef. Included in your tour is the famous Heart Reef, nestled amongst the bright colors and patterns of Hardy Reef. On board, everyone enjoys a window seat, a pilot commentary and superb views from our fleet of high wing aircraft.Sights include Shute Harbour, Hamilton Island, Hill Inlet, Whitehaven Beach, Heart Reef, Hook Reef, Hayman Island, Hook Island, and Daydream Island.
Whitsundays Jet Ski Tour
After pickup from your hotel (in Airlie Beach), head to the check-in office where you meet your guide for an orientation and safety briefing. After board your Sea-doo Jet Ski, which you can ride solo or with a friend. Put on the provided riding apparel — vest, sunglasses or goggles, a hat — then climb on to your Jet Ski for a ride through the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Whitsunday Islands!Choose from the options below for your tour, all with a maximum of 20 people for a more personalized small-group tour. Your guide snaps photos of you on your Jet Ski, and you’ll be able to see them online after the tour. Airlie Adventure:Take off in the morning from Airlie Beach to zip around Pioneer Bay's scenic bays and lovely beaches. Spot small islands, among other places pointed out by your expert guide, during your explorations. If you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of sea turtles, sea birds, or a large dugong (akin to the manatee) bobbing along the water. Expect to spend 1.5 hours riding on the Jet Ski, covering about 18 miles (30km) total. Your guide provides entertaining and informative commentary throughout the tour, and can help with any questions that you may have. Take breaks for photo ops, to get a closer look at places you see, and to sip on provided bottled water. This option is suitable for both beginner and experienced jet skiers.South Molle and Daydream Islands Experience:This 2.5-hour experience offers 50km of jet skiing and is all about maximizing your time on-board the Jet Ski. Explore the stunning Whitsunday Islands visiting the natural beauty of South Molle Island and Daydream Island.Bay Blast: Jet Ski Pioneer Bay - Scenic Airlie Beach: The 'Bay Blast' offers a hit of adrenalin and views of a lifetime! Lookng back at the scenic landscape and panoramic vistas of coastal Airlie Beach, this blast around Airlie Bay offers an adventure for all ages and experiences. Approximately 1 hour.
Proserpine Airport Shuttle to Airlie Beach Resorts
After meeting your driver in the arrivals hall at proserpine airport, you will transferred to your accommodation in Airlie Beach or Shute Harbour. You will be dropped off at the door of your accommodation, arriving in comfort. Your local driver will share insider knowledge of the region throughout en route from the airport to your hotel.
Whitehaven Beach, Hill Inlet Lookout Full-Day Snorkel Cruise
Check-in at 8:15am at Abell Point Marina for your 9am departure. You will cruise at high speeds to Hill Inlet Lookout and take the famous walk to the lookout for stunning views of Whitehaven Beach. After taking some magical photos you can enjoy some beach time and dip your toes in the crystal clear water. Once back on board the catamaran, enjoy a delicious lunch and get ready for a well-deserved snorkel. You’ll cruise to Mantaray Bay for snorkeling among the amazing underwater sea life. The fun doesn’t stop there! You’ll enjoy some afternoon snacks and have a second snorkel at one of the many pristine snorkel sights in the Whitsundays. The ride back will be fast and fun! Arrive at Abell Point Marina at approximately 5pm where the shuttle bus will take you back to your accommodation in Airlie Beach or you can take the short walk into town.Morning Tea - Chocolate BrowniesLunchZucchini sliceQuiche of the dayCold sliced meat and cheese platterSalad platterFresh pesto pasta saladChinese noodle saladBread rollsAfternoon TeaFruit Kebabs**Please note: We are unable to cater to dietary requirements however we find our menu has been designed to cater to most needs. Those that are gluten free we suggest bringing your own snacks.