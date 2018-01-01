Whitsundays Jet Ski Tour

After pickup from your hotel (in Airlie Beach), head to the check-in office where you meet your guide for an orientation and safety briefing. After board your Sea-doo Jet Ski, which you can ride solo or with a friend. Put on the provided riding apparel — vest, sunglasses or goggles, a hat — then climb on to your Jet Ski for a ride through the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Whitsunday Islands!Choose from the options below for your tour, all with a maximum of 20 people for a more personalized small-group tour. Your guide snaps photos of you on your Jet Ski, and you’ll be able to see them online after the tour. Airlie Adventure:Take off in the morning from Airlie Beach to zip around Pioneer Bay's scenic bays and lovely beaches. Spot small islands, among other places pointed out by your expert guide, during your explorations. If you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of sea turtles, sea birds, or a large dugong (akin to the manatee) bobbing along the water. Expect to spend 1.5 hours riding on the Jet Ski, covering about 18 miles (30km) total. Your guide provides entertaining and informative commentary throughout the tour, and can help with any questions that you may have. Take breaks for photo ops, to get a closer look at places you see, and to sip on provided bottled water. This option is suitable for both beginner and experienced jet skiers.South Molle and Daydream Islands Experience:This 2.5-hour experience offers 50km of jet skiing and is all about maximizing your time on-board the Jet Ski. Explore the stunning Whitsunday Islands visiting the natural beauty of South Molle Island and Daydream Island.Bay Blast: Jet Ski Pioneer Bay - Scenic Airlie Beach: The 'Bay Blast' offers a hit of adrenalin and views of a lifetime! Lookng back at the scenic landscape and panoramic vistas of coastal Airlie Beach, this blast around Airlie Bay offers an adventure for all ages and experiences. Approximately 1 hour.