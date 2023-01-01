Deepwater National Park

This unspoiled coastal landscape has long sandy beaches, walking trails, freshwater creeks, good fishing spots and two camping grounds. It’s also a major breeding ground for loggerhead turtles, which lay eggs on the beaches between November and February; hatchlings emerge at night between January and April. The northern park entrance to Deepwater is 8km south of Agnes Water and is only accessible by 4WD.

From the northern entrance, it's 5km to the basic camping ground at Middle Rock and a further 2km to Wreck Rock. Buy permits online from Queensland Parks & Wildlife beforehand (adult/family per night $6.55/26). Wreck Rock can also be accessed from the south by 2WD vehicles via Baffle Creek.