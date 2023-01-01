Agnes Water Museum

This fine little museum is a labour of love that delves deeply into local history, such as Captain Cook's 1770 landing and voyage of exploration, displaying extracts from Cook’s journal and detailed botanical drawings of the plants collected. Then there's the story of the 1868 Bustard Head lighthouse and the strange lives of its denizens, plus Aboriginal bark paintings from Arnhem Land and a wealth of Aboriginal weaponry, tools and collections of the Dreaming stories.