Closed for extensive renovations at the time of writing, when this innovative museum and gallery reopens it will highlight the art and culture of the local Warumungu people. The displays focus on contemporary art, traditional objects (many returned from interstate museums), bush medicine and regional history. The diorama series, or bush TVs, as they became known within the community, are particularly special.

Nyinkka Nyunyu is located beside a sacred site of the spiky tailed goanna. Learn about bush tucker and Dreaming stories with your personal guide.