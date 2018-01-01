Welcome to Tennant Creek

Tennant Creek is the only town of any size between Katherine, 680km to the north, and Alice Springs, 511km to the south, and is the NT's fifth-largest town (which says more about the NT's small population than it does about Tennant Creek). It's a good place to break up a long drive and check out the town's few attractions. Tennant Creek is known as Jurnkurakurr to the local Warumungu people and almost half of the population is of Aboriginal descent.