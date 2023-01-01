Gunlom is a superb escarpment waterfall 40-odd kilometres south of Maguk and 37km along an unsealed, though well-graded, gravel road. The reward is a gloriously large waterhole and drama-filled scenery, and that's just 200m through the paperbark forest from the car park. There's also a lovely picnic area here. If you're keen to explore more, take the steep Lookout Walk (one hour, 1km), which affords incredible views; when there's water, the infinity pool at the top is Kakadu's best swim.

Birders should watch here for the white-throated grasswren and chestnut-quilled rock pigeon.