About 3km south of Pine Creek on the Stuart Hwy is the turn-off to pretty Umbrawarra Gorge, with a safe swimming hole, a little beach and a basic campground (adult/child $3.30/1.65). It's 22km southwest on a rugged dirt road (just OK for 2WDs in the Dry; often impassable for everyone in the Wet). The walk along the water's edge is easy, but will have you clambering over boulders every now and then. Bring plenty of water and mosquito repellent.