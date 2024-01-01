Railway Museum & Steam Train

Dating from 1889, the Railway Museum has a display on the Darwin–Pine Creek railway, which ran from 1889 to 1976. The lovingly restored steam engine, built in Manchester in 1877, sits in its own enclosure next to the museum. Train buffs and possibly kids will love it, but it's worth just a passing look for everyone else.

