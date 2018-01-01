Full-Day Twin and Jim Jim Falls 4WD Tour from Jabiru
Your driver/guide will meet your at either Kakadu Lodge or Mercure Kakadu Crocodile Hotel between 6:30am and 6:35am. After boarding your 4WD vehicle, you'll begin a journey to see the jewels of Kakadu National Park - Twin and Jim Jim Falls.Explore Twin Falls Gorge which is accessed by 4-wheel-drive track, a boat shuttle service, and a rocky walking track and floating boardwalk. Upon arrival, you'll have some time to relax on the sandy banks and admire the falls. Next, there’s more 4-wheel driving as you make your way to Jim Jim Falls. Take a walk through monsoon forests and over boulders to reach the waterfall and natural plunge pool, which are surrounded by 150-meter/492-foot cliffs. For lunch, you'll eat picnic style set within the beautiful scenery. At the end of the tour, you'll return to your hotel around 3pm.