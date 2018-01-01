Katherine Gorge Cruise in Nitmiluk National Park

Once you have boarded, your boat driver and Nitmiluk river guide will explain the ancient heritage of the landscape and its' significance to the Katherine region and the Jawoyn People. Between each gorge, there is a 500-meter walk which will require you to disembark the vessel before joining the boat in the next gorge. Those who choose not to do the walk can sit in provided shaded area. Those who choose to continue to the next gorge will have the opportunity to see ancient rock art between the first and second gorge during their walk.Two Gorge Cruise (2-hour)Discover the cultural significance of the first 2 gorges to the traditional landowners - the Jawoyn people. Enjoy a journey of discovery through the magnificent Nitmiluk Gorge.Three Gorge Cruise (3-hour)Prepare for a truly memorable experience as you travel through time and the 3 gorges of Nitmiluk Gorge. Marvel at the sheer rock face walls as the scenery becomes more striking as you head further into the Gorge. Freshen up with a swim and light refreshments before you return back to the Nitmiluk Boat Jetty.Dawn Cruise (2-hour)The colors of the early morning awaken as you emerge into the first gorge. See the mist rising above the smooth water’s surface, hear the wildlife stirring from the night and breathe the crisp clean air. This cruise will allow you to discover the unspoiled beauty of the morning - a truly memorable start to the day and a photographer’s dream.