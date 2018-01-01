Welcome to Central Northern Territory

Central NT (basically the Stuart Hwy from Katherine to Alice Springs) is still referred to as 'the Track' − as it has been since WWII when it was literally a dirt track connecting the NT's two main towns, roughly following the Overland Telegraph Line. It's dead straight most of the way and gets progressively drier and flatter as you head south, but there are quite a few notable diversions.

Nabilil Dreaming: Katherine Gorge Sunset Dinner Cruise

Nabilil Dreaming: Katherine Gorge Sunset Dinner Cruise

Sit back and relax as the tranquil surroundings transport you into a spiritual world of the Jawoyn culture and history. Discover the stories and ways of the Jawoyn people against the magnificent backdrop of the Nitmiluk Gorge, changing color with the setting sun. This cruise includes a three course candle light dinner, featuring fresh, local Australian produce cooked on board, and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. There is also a cash bar on board should you wish to purchase more beverages.Allocated seating will be up to 6 persons per table, drinking water and toilet facilities are available on board the vessel.
Katherine Gorge Cruise in Nitmiluk National Park

Katherine Gorge Cruise in Nitmiluk National Park

Once you have boarded, your boat driver and Nitmiluk river guide will explain the ancient heritage of the landscape and its' significance to the Katherine region and the Jawoyn People. Between each gorge, there is a 500-meter walk which will require you to disembark the vessel before joining the boat in the next gorge. Those who choose not to do the walk can sit in provided shaded area. Those who choose to continue to the next gorge will have the opportunity to see ancient rock art between the first and second gorge during their walk.Two Gorge Cruise (2-hour)Discover the cultural significance of the first 2 gorges to the traditional landowners - the Jawoyn people. Enjoy a journey of discovery through the magnificent Nitmiluk Gorge.Three Gorge Cruise (3-hour)Prepare for a truly memorable experience as you travel through time and the 3 gorges of Nitmiluk Gorge. Marvel at the sheer rock face walls as the scenery becomes more striking as you head further into the Gorge. Freshen up with a swim and light refreshments before you return back to the Nitmiluk Boat Jetty.Dawn Cruise (2-hour)The colors of the early morning awaken as you emerge into the first gorge. See the mist rising above the smooth water’s surface, hear the wildlife stirring from the night and breathe the crisp clean air. This cruise will allow you to discover the unspoiled beauty of the morning - a truly memorable start to the day and a photographer’s dream.
Katherine Outback Experience

Katherine Outback Experience

You will be greeted by Tom or Annabel as you arrive at Katherine Outback Experience. Gates open 15-minutes prior to the advertised show time. You will be seated in the shaded elevated grandstands around the first arena where Tom will provide a real life demonstration of breaking in an untrained horse, discussing the psychology between man and horse. For the younger guests in the audience, Annabel will often take them to feed and pat the baby animals. Following a few horse tricks and catchy tunes performed by Tom, some larger station characters are introduced including Bernie the Buffalo and Tin Shaker the Brahman Steer. Guests are provided the opportunity to interact with the animals. The show then moves to the team of working dogs who love to show the audience how clever they are at mustering the goats or cattle. At the conclusion of the show, guests are welcomed to interact with the dogs, mingle with Tom and Annabel and view merchandise available for purchase. Free refreshments and EFTPOS facility available. Although shade is provided, it is recommended to bring a hat and dress appropriately for varying weather conditions.
$222.58 Day Trips & Excursions

Arnhem Land Injalak Hill Full-Day Tour from Jabiru

Small groups of up to 17 guests in an air-conditioned vehicle on this full day adventure in Arnhem land. Visitors experience a fascinating mixture of traditional and living culture. Tour includes Arnhem Land entry permits and royalties to enter Aboriginal lands From the small township of Jabiru, head north over Cahills Crossing and into Arnhem Land. A short drive further on you reach the Injalak Arts Centre where you collect your local Aboriginal guide and head out to Injalak Hill to begin a walk. The local guide will expertly lead the group along and up the rocky escarpment, imparting some valuable stories and insight into the Aboriginal way of life and the ancient rock art that adorns the rocks. Settle under a rock (in the shade) and have a picnic lunch whilst looking out over the flood plains and rocky escarpment, the breathtaking scenery that is Arnhem Land. Mid afternoon, cool off in the vehicle whilst being transported back across Cahills crossing to the Injalak Arts Centre. Here you have the opportunity to watch the local Aboriginal artists at work, painting and weaving pandanus baskets, and you are more than welcome to purchase any art items as a souvenir. Afternoon tea will be served at the Arts Centre.  Sit back in the air conditioned bus and enjoy the landscape as we transport you back to you hotel/accommodation in Jabiru. Please Note: Access to Arnhem Land is by invitation by the local Aboriginal people, and the traditional owners may deny access at any time.
$155.57 Outdoor Activities

Full-Day Twin and Jim Jim Falls 4WD Tour from Jabiru

Your driver/guide will meet your at either Kakadu Lodge or Mercure Kakadu Crocodile Hotel between 6:30am and 6:35am. After boarding your 4WD vehicle, you'll begin a journey to see the jewels of Kakadu National Park - Twin and Jim Jim Falls.Explore Twin Falls Gorge which is accessed by 4-wheel-drive track, a boat shuttle service, and a rocky walking track and floating boardwalk. Upon arrival, you'll have some time to relax on the sandy banks and admire the falls. Next, there’s more 4-wheel driving as you make your way to Jim Jim Falls. Take a walk through monsoon forests and over boulders to reach the waterfall and natural plunge pool, which are surrounded by 150-meter/492-foot cliffs. For lunch, you'll eat picnic style set within the beautiful scenery.   At the end of the tour, you'll return to your hotel around 3pm.
$171.53 Air, Helicopter & Balloon Tours

20-Minute Nitmiluk National Park Thirteen Gorges Helicopter Flight

The Katherine  Region is Adventure Territory and is ideally positioned as a base from which to explore the Top End. Located only a couple of hours from Kakadu, Litchfield and Gregory National Parks, the town of Katherine is the central hub of the region.The jewel in the crown of Katherine is Nitmiluk (Katherine Gorge) National Park. Nitmiluk is at the southern tip of Kakadu and Arnhem Land. Here you will find a rugged landscape of sandstone cliffs, spectacular waterfalls and lush rainforest. Our Katherine office and departure point is at Lot 5449, 1425 Gorge Road, at Maude Creek airfield, Katherine, Northern Territory.  We are situated outside the Nitmiluk National Park. Take off and enjoy the magnificence of all 13 gorges in Nitmiluk National Park and fly low over the Katherine River for a thrilling photo opportunity of the Arnhem Land escarpment and surrounding scenery. Listen to your pilot give live commentary to your headset all through-out the flight.
