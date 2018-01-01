Welcome to Katherine
Katherine is considered a big town in this part of the world, and you'll certainly feel like you've arrived somewhere if you've just made the long trip up the highway from Alice Springs (its namesake river is the first permanent running water on the road north of Alice Springs) or down from Darwin.
Katherine activities
Katherine Gorge Tour, Cruise, Swim, and Lunch from Darwin
Your full-day Top End tour from Darwin to Katherine Gorge will see you first stop at the Adelaide River War Cemetery, the resting place for many World War II soldiers. Continue to Edith Falls where there's time for a refreshing swim in the waterhole (conditions permitting).After lunch, you will have a two-hour guided cruise between the sheer sandstone cliffs of Katherine Gorge, situated in the Nitmiluk National Park. As you glide along the tranquil waters on your Katherine Gorge cruise, enjoy commentary from your guide detailing the area's plant and wildlife and explaining the Aboriginal rock art, which adorns the walls of the gorge. Keep an eye out for crocodiles, turtles and the splendid array of birdlife. Enjoy a quick tour of Katherine, the hub of the region's cattle and farming industries before traveling via Pine Creek, a historic gold mining town. Stop at Adelaide Creek for dinner (own expense) before returning to Darwin where your Katherine day tour concludes. Please note: Edith Falls is subject to weather conditions
Nabilil Dreaming: Katherine Gorge Sunset Dinner Cruise
Sit back and relax as the tranquil surroundings transport you into a spiritual world of the Jawoyn culture and history. Discover the stories and ways of the Jawoyn people against the magnificent backdrop of the Nitmiluk Gorge, changing color with the setting sun. This cruise includes a three course candle light dinner, featuring fresh, local Australian produce cooked on board, and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. There is also a cash bar on board should you wish to purchase more beverages.Allocated seating will be up to 6 persons per table, drinking water and toilet facilities are available on board the vessel.
Katherine Gorge Cruise in Nitmiluk National Park
Once you have boarded, your boat driver and Nitmiluk river guide will explain the ancient heritage of the landscape and its' significance to the Katherine region and the Jawoyn People. Between each gorge, there is a 500-meter walk which will require you to disembark the vessel before joining the boat in the next gorge. Those who choose not to do the walk can sit in provided shaded area. Those who choose to continue to the next gorge will have the opportunity to see ancient rock art between the first and second gorge during their walk.Two Gorge Cruise (2-hour)Discover the cultural significance of the first 2 gorges to the traditional landowners - the Jawoyn people. Enjoy a journey of discovery through the magnificent Nitmiluk Gorge.Three Gorge Cruise (3-hour)Prepare for a truly memorable experience as you travel through time and the 3 gorges of Nitmiluk Gorge. Marvel at the sheer rock face walls as the scenery becomes more striking as you head further into the Gorge. Freshen up with a swim and light refreshments before you return back to the Nitmiluk Boat Jetty.Dawn Cruise (2-hour)The colors of the early morning awaken as you emerge into the first gorge. See the mist rising above the smooth water’s surface, hear the wildlife stirring from the night and breathe the crisp clean air. This cruise will allow you to discover the unspoiled beauty of the morning - a truly memorable start to the day and a photographer’s dream.
2-Day Tour from Alice Springs to Darwin Including Mataranka Hot Springs, Devils Marbels and Edith Falls
Day 1. Devils Marbles & Daly Waters (D)After an early morning start, meet your driver guide in Alice Springs before traveling approximately 5-hours along the Stuart Highway towards Devil’s Marbles. Devils Marbles, also known as Karlu Karlu in four Aboriginal languages are a stunning display of granite boulders located in the wide open spaces of the incredible outback Australia. Here you will have time to explore the sacred grounds and discover the traditional land owners through their incredible dreamtime stories. Make sure to bring your camera as this is a picture perfect experience.Next, head north to the historic Daly Waters Pub for a delicious meal and an early night to bed.Day 2: Mataranka Thermal Springs, Edith Falls & DarwinAfter another early start, continue north towards the Mataranka Thermal Springs. Here you’ll have time to relax in the stunning natural hot pools at a temperature of approximately 93-fahrenheit (34-degrees). Sooth your aching muscles and stretch your legs on this relaxing stop as you bask in the ambiance of the surrounding paperbark and palm forest filters.Next, you’ll make a short trip towards the historical town of Katherine where you’ll stop for a delicious lunch (own expense). After a rejuvenating lunch, travel to Edith Falls, where you’ll have spare time to take a short hike to the top of the pools where you can relax in one of the stunning pools. Your tour will finish as you arrive in Darwin at approximately 5pm.
2-Day Tour from Darwin to Alice Springs Including Mataranka Hot Springs Devils Marbels and Edith Falls
Day 1: Mataranka Thermal Springs, Edith Falls & Daly Waters (D)After an early morning start, meet your driver guide at your centrally located Alice Springs hotel and travel to the historical town of Katherine. Here you will stop briefly before heading towards Edith Falls. Enjoy spare time or take a short hike to the top of the pools and relax in one of the stunning pools. Sooth your aching muscles and stretch your legs on this relaxing stop as you bask in the ambiance of the surrounding paperbark and palm forest filters.Continue south towards the Mataranka Thermal Springs. Here you’ll have time to relax in the stunning natural hot pools at a temperature of approximately 93-fahrenheit (34-degrees) before arriving at Daly Waters Pub for a delicious pub dinner.Day 2. Devils Marbles & Alice Springs After an early morning start, traveling approximately 5-hours along the Stuart Highway towards Devil’s Marbles.Devils Marbles, also known as Karlu Karlu in four Aboriginal languages are a stunning display of granite boulders located in the wide open spaces of the incredible outback Australia. Here you will have time to explore the sacred grounds and discover the traditional land owners through their incredible dreamtime stories. Make sure to bring your camera as this is a picture perfect experience.Your tour will finish as you arrive in Alice Springs at approximately 5pm.
5-Day Camping Tour from Alice Spring to Darwin via Uluru (Ayers Rock)
Day 1: Alice Springs to Uluru (L,D)After meeting your guide at your centrally located Alice Springs hotel at 6am, travel by air-conditioned coach towards the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park Cultural Centre, stopping along the way for your FREE camel ride. Here, you will stop for a delicious lunch before exploring the flora and fauna of the area as well as discovering the local Aboriginal culture of the Red Centre. Next, take time to walk around the Uluru, before heading off to watch the incredible sunset over Uluru with a glass of bubbly in hand. Head back to camp for a delicious meal before sleeping under the stars in your swag.Day 2: Uluru & Kata Tjuta (B,L,D)Rise and shine for an early morning wake up this morning to view the picturesque Uluru sunrise. Then, take a hike through the Valley of the Winds where you’ll explore the many domes of the Kata Tjuta. This afternoon, take a guided walk around the base of Uluru and hear about the history and significance of this iconic rock before enjoying a delicious lunch.Make your way to Kings Creek Station where you will camp for the night and enjoy an outback BBQ dinner by the campfire. Day 3: Kings Canyon (B,L)After a hearty breakfast, you’ll spend the morning hiking around the rim of Kings Canyon. After lunch, we'll start the journey back to Alice Springs, arriving late afternoon.Day 4: Devils Marbles & Daly Waters (D)Another early morning start this morning as you head north along the Stuart Highway towards Devils Marbles (Karlu Karlu). Discover the history of these incredible granite rocks and the importance of this sacred site as you listen to a number of dreamtime stories. Next, head towards Daly Water pub for a delicious pub dinner and a comfortable night sleep in shared accommodation.Day 5: Mataranka Thermal Springs, Edith Falls and DarwinRise and shine for your last day on tour. Journey north towards the Mataranka Thermal Springs. Here you will stop for a swim in the stunning natural pools at a resting temperature of approximately 93-farenheit (34-degrees). Next, stop briefly in the historical town of Katherine before stopping at Edith Falls, another picture perfect location. Here, take the opportunity to enjoy a short hike to the top pools where you can enjoy a relaxing swim before heading back to Darwin arriving late afternoon.