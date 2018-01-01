5-Day Camping Tour from Alice Spring to Darwin via Uluru (Ayers Rock)

Day 1: Alice Springs to Uluru (L,D)After meeting your guide at your centrally located Alice Springs hotel at 6am, travel by air-conditioned coach towards the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park Cultural Centre, stopping along the way for your FREE camel ride. Here, you will stop for a delicious lunch before exploring the flora and fauna of the area as well as discovering the local Aboriginal culture of the Red Centre. Next, take time to walk around the Uluru, before heading off to watch the incredible sunset over Uluru with a glass of bubbly in hand. Head back to camp for a delicious meal before sleeping under the stars in your swag.Day 2: Uluru & Kata Tjuta (B,L,D)Rise and shine for an early morning wake up this morning to view the picturesque Uluru sunrise. Then, take a hike through the Valley of the Winds where you’ll explore the many domes of the Kata Tjuta. This afternoon, take a guided walk around the base of Uluru and hear about the history and significance of this iconic rock before enjoying a delicious lunch.Make your way to Kings Creek Station where you will camp for the night and enjoy an outback BBQ dinner by the campfire. Day 3: Kings Canyon (B,L)After a hearty breakfast, you’ll spend the morning hiking around the rim of Kings Canyon. After lunch, we'll start the journey back to Alice Springs, arriving late afternoon.Day 4: Devils Marbles & Daly Waters (D)Another early morning start this morning as you head north along the Stuart Highway towards Devils Marbles (Karlu Karlu). Discover the history of these incredible granite rocks and the importance of this sacred site as you listen to a number of dreamtime stories. Next, head towards Daly Water pub for a delicious pub dinner and a comfortable night sleep in shared accommodation.Day 5: Mataranka Thermal Springs, Edith Falls and DarwinRise and shine for your last day on tour. Journey north towards the Mataranka Thermal Springs. Here you will stop for a swim in the stunning natural pools at a resting temperature of approximately 93-farenheit (34-degrees). Next, stop briefly in the historical town of Katherine before stopping at Edith Falls, another picture perfect location. Here, take the opportunity to enjoy a short hike to the top pools where you can enjoy a relaxing swim before heading back to Darwin arriving late afternoon.