Welcome to Judbarra - Gregory National Park

The remote and rugged wilderness of the little-visited Judbarra / Gregory National Park will swallow you up – this is right off the beaten track and ripe for 4WD exploration. Covering 12,860 sq km, it sits at the transitional zone between the tropical and semiarid regions. The park consists of old cattle country and is made up of two separate sections: the eastern (Victoria River) section and the much larger Bullita section in the west.

