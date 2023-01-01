About 1km from the Cooinda resort (an easy 15-minute walk), the Warradjan Aboriginal Cultural Centre depicts Creation stories and has an excellent permanent exhibition that includes clap sticks, sugar-bag holders and rock-art samples. You’ll be introduced to the moiety system (the law of interpersonal relationships), languages and skin names, as well as the 'six seasons of Kakadu'. A mesmeric soundtrack of chants and didgeridoos plays in the background. Occasionally, Indigenous women artists weave pandanus baskets in the shade outside.