Best of the Red Centre & Eastern Australia

Australia is over 7 million sq km (4.35 sq mi) of sand, reef, rock, koala, wine, sailing, ocean, city, culture, Dreamtime, and so much more than we could possibly list here. It would take several lifetimes to explore it all. This sprawling 25-day adventure comes pretty close, though. Kick things off in cosmopolitan Melbourne by discovering the city's hidden laneways. Then head up the Great Ocean Road to a couple of national parks before journeying deep into the fabled Outback for a rendezvous with the iconic Uluru. Next, meet the Great Barrier Reef from Cape Tribulation, cruise the glorious Whitsundays, visit a G Adventures-supported cultural centre, learn to surf, and explore Sydney. Exhausted yet? Just wait’ll you’re actually there!