Borenore Karst Conservation Area

New South Wales

Bushwalking trails, picturesque picnic spots and karst caves are all highlights at this nature reserve, located 17km west of Orange.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Heifer Station

    Heifer Station

    4.5 MILES

    Come for the chardonnay, pinot noir, pinot gris, merlot and shiraz – best enjoyed al fresco on a warm day or inside by the fire when it's chilly. In a…

  • Mt Canobolas

    Mt Canobolas

    7.45 MILES

    Southwest of Orange, this conservation area encompasses waterfalls, views, walking trails and bike paths. Swimmer-friendly Lake Canobolas is a great place…

  • Age of Fishes Museum

    Age of Fishes Museum

    26.81 MILES

    This intriguing exhibition unravels the mysteries of a fossil site found nearby which featured the preserved remains of long-extinct fish. These fossils…

  • Ross Hill Wines

    Ross Hill Wines

    9.02 MILES

    Sample carbon neutral wine in a stunning, new-in-2018 courtyard and cellar door space, join a 10am wine tour, indulge in a regional tasting plate ($40 for…

  • Stockman's Ridge

    Stockman's Ridge

    3.69 MILES

    This beautiful vineyard is a well-respected wedding venue and offers boutique accommodation in the self-contained Swagman's Homestead (from $150 per…

  • Carcoar Court House

    Carcoar Court House

    28.06 MILES

    This colonial-era building was in use until the 1950s and saw many trials and committals of bushrangers take place. Today it's a museums of sorts. There's…

  • Orange Mountain Wines

    Orange Mountain Wines

    3.44 MILES

    Wines are made using the traditional methods of hand-picking, hand-plunging and fermentation in open containers. Popular varietals include chardonnay,…

  • Golden Memories Millthorpe Museum

    Golden Memories Millthorpe Museum

    20.21 MILES

    This wonderful rural volunteer-run museum has eight buildings housing a diverse collection of artefacts on a range of themes from local and Aboriginal…

