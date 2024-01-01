Bushwalking trails, picturesque picnic spots and karst caves are all highlights at this nature reserve, located 17km west of Orange.
Borenore Karst Conservation Area
New South Wales
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.5 MILES
Come for the chardonnay, pinot noir, pinot gris, merlot and shiraz – best enjoyed al fresco on a warm day or inside by the fire when it's chilly. In a…
7.45 MILES
Southwest of Orange, this conservation area encompasses waterfalls, views, walking trails and bike paths. Swimmer-friendly Lake Canobolas is a great place…
26.81 MILES
This intriguing exhibition unravels the mysteries of a fossil site found nearby which featured the preserved remains of long-extinct fish. These fossils…
9.02 MILES
Sample carbon neutral wine in a stunning, new-in-2018 courtyard and cellar door space, join a 10am wine tour, indulge in a regional tasting plate ($40 for…
3.69 MILES
This beautiful vineyard is a well-respected wedding venue and offers boutique accommodation in the self-contained Swagman's Homestead (from $150 per…
28.06 MILES
This colonial-era building was in use until the 1950s and saw many trials and committals of bushrangers take place. Today it's a museums of sorts. There's…
3.44 MILES
Wines are made using the traditional methods of hand-picking, hand-plunging and fermentation in open containers. Popular varietals include chardonnay,…
Golden Memories Millthorpe Museum
20.21 MILES
This wonderful rural volunteer-run museum has eight buildings housing a diverse collection of artefacts on a range of themes from local and Aboriginal…
Nearby New South Wales attractions
