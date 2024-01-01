Orange Regional Gallery

New South Wales

Founded on a major donation by Mary Turner of 34 paintings by iconic Australian artists in 1983, Orange's regional gallery has grown to host an ambitious, varied program of visiting exhibitions in addition to its permanent collection of Australian masters. Check the homepage for current exhibitions.

