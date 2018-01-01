1.5-Hour Surfers Paradise, Mt Warning and Byron Bay Scenic Fixed-Wing Flight from the Gold Coast

Your scenic adventure takes off from the Gold Coast Airport, taking in the breathtaking world famous Gold Coast surfing beaches and iconic surfers paradise strip. Marvel at coastal developments and artificial islands covered in upmarket homes View the islands of Moreton Bay and the natural beauty of the Pacific Ocean. To the west, the city borders a part of the Great Dividing Range commonly referred to as the Gold Coast hinterland. Heading South and nominated by Tourism Australia as one of the National Landscapes – Australia’s Green Cauldron in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales offers the best of all worlds, with lush World Heritage rainforests, dramatic mountain ranges, unspoilt beaches and world-famous surf breaks. Fly up the Tweed Valley inside the remnants of an ancient shield volcano, that is now home to a living Gondwanan rainforest, towards Wollumbin Mt Warning which stands at an impressive height of 1157m above sea level and is a remnant central vent of an ancient volcano. Wollumbin, or Cloud Catcher, as it translates majestically stands in the heart of the caldera for all to see, and is the first point of the country to see the sun rise every day. This vast caldera stretches from Byron Bay to the Gold Coast and west towards the Great Dividing Range and is the largest shield volcano in the Southern hemisphere. Following the crater rim your experience continues past the Sphinx Rock, over Night Cap National Park and the iconic rainbow town of Nimbin. Turning towards the coast you fly over Rocky Creek Dam and the rugged landscape becomes the green cultivated hills of the Byron Bay Hinterland with the culturally diverse town of Byron Bay on the horizon. Byron is a popular resort town for tourists, with a number of surf beaches, whale watching opportunities and vibrate culture. Look out for the Byron Lighthouse located on the easternmost point of mainland Australia, before we head north along the unspoilt Tweed Coast untouched by development via Hastings Point and the seaside town of Kingscliff as you make your way back to the Gold Coast.