Roxy Theatre Greek Museum

The Roxy Theatre was built in 1936 by three partners from Greece, as a magnificent Art Deco cinema with an adjoining cafe. Largely restored to its original glory (many of the original fittings were recovered from where they languished for many years, unnoticed in a nearby farm shed) you can visit the beautiful corner cafe, and/or the adjoining museum exploring Greek immigration to rural Australia. Bingara's friendly visitor centre is housed here.

Opening cafes in rural towns was a common establishing move for Greek immigrants to rural Australia before and after WWII; they often took the name 'Peter's Cafe'.