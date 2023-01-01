At least 28 members of the Wirrayaraay clan of the Gamilaroi nation were massacred on this site on 10 June 1838. Mainly women, children and old men, they were mostly killed with swords, by a group of 11 European stockmen in whom they'd placed their trust – the outrage was notable at the time for the scrutiny it received, and the fact that seven of the murderers were brought to justice, and hanged. Today, plaques and a reflective walk mark the site.

Twenty-three kilometres northeast of Bingara, the memorial hosts a service each year on the Sunday of the June long weekend.