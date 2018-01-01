Welcome to Nambucca Heads
Nambucca Heads is languidly strewn over a dramatically curling headland interlaced with the estuaries of the glorious Nambucca River. It's a quiet and rather unglamorous place, evoking sun-soaked holidays of the 1970s and '80s.
Nambucca (pronounced 'nam-buk-a') means ‘many bends', and the river valley was ruled by the Gumbaynggirr people until European timber cutters arrived in the 1840s. Strong Aboriginal communities remain in Nambucca Heads and up the valley in Bowraville; the activist and historian Gary Foley hails from here.
