Private Byron Bay and Mullumbimby Day Trip from the Gold Coast

You and your private party (of up to 11) will begin your Australian adventure with hotel pickup around 9am. Sit back and relax in the comfort of a luxury vehicle as your guide entertains your party with locals stories.Cross from Queensland into New South Wales through Murwillumbah and arrive in Mullumbimby. This scenic little village is nestled between cane fields with Mount Chincogan looming in the background. You will have time to explore some of the most intriguing coffee shops, gift shops and local sites before your guide serves you a typical Australian morning tea.From Mullumbimby you will travel to 'The Farm‘ for lunch. Known for growing organic foods, you will have the opportunity to stroll around the farm before settling in for lunch at Three Blue Ducks restaurant. The restaurant features an outdoor kitchen, a wood fire pizza oven, and an Argentinian grill. The bar caters to all, offering 56 varieties of Australian craft beers, wines and ciders and a selection of unique cocktails (at your own expense).After satisfying your taste buds, you will continue to Byron Bay for a cruise around the town before heading to Watego’s beach to start your Cape Byron lighthouse walk. The lighthouse if located at the top of a hill so you will need to be in fairly good shape to attempt this. For those that don't feel up to the walk, you can be driven to the lighthouse or there is plenty to do in Byron town. Once at the lighthouse, guests can enjoy magnificent views of the coast and possibly sight a dolphin, turtle or whale frolicking in the surf belowAt 3:30pm, you will start the return trip to the Gold Coast, stopping at several gorgeous beaches along the way for a quick walk and photos. You will be back to your hotel in time for dinner at 6pm.