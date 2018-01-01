Welcome to Murwillumbah
Top experiences in Murwillumbah
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Murwillumbah activities
Private Byron Bay and Mullumbimby Day Trip from the Gold Coast
You and your private party (of up to 11) will begin your Australian adventure with hotel pickup around 9am. Sit back and relax in the comfort of a luxury vehicle as your guide entertains your party with locals stories.Cross from Queensland into New South Wales through Murwillumbah and arrive in Mullumbimby. This scenic little village is nestled between cane fields with Mount Chincogan looming in the background. You will have time to explore some of the most intriguing coffee shops, gift shops and local sites before your guide serves you a typical Australian morning tea.From Mullumbimby you will travel to 'The Farm‘ for lunch. Known for growing organic foods, you will have the opportunity to stroll around the farm before settling in for lunch at Three Blue Ducks restaurant. The restaurant features an outdoor kitchen, a wood fire pizza oven, and an Argentinian grill. The bar caters to all, offering 56 varieties of Australian craft beers, wines and ciders and a selection of unique cocktails (at your own expense).After satisfying your taste buds, you will continue to Byron Bay for a cruise around the town before heading to Watego’s beach to start your Cape Byron lighthouse walk. The lighthouse if located at the top of a hill so you will need to be in fairly good shape to attempt this. For those that don't feel up to the walk, you can be driven to the lighthouse or there is plenty to do in Byron town. Once at the lighthouse, guests can enjoy magnificent views of the coast and possibly sight a dolphin, turtle or whale frolicking in the surf belowAt 3:30pm, you will start the return trip to the Gold Coast, stopping at several gorgeous beaches along the way for a quick walk and photos. You will be back to your hotel in time for dinner at 6pm.
Tweed Valley Food and Art Tour from Kingscliff, Byron Bay or the Gold Coast
Your day commences at 9am, where we start our tour at Mantra on Salt in Kingscliff. Or if yoiu have rearranged hotel pickup from Byron Bay or the Gold Coast pickups will commence from 8am. Hotel pickup is offered from Byron at Byron, Elements, Paper Daisy, Sofitel Gold Coast and other hotels on request. Your local guide will guide you through the tour in 9 seater vehicles, ensuring an intimate and holistic tour of the region. The first stop is at Ben's Patisserie, tucked away in Murwillumbah, where delectable French Pastries will start your day, before heading to the Murwillumbah Farmers Markets, where you will have a chance to meet with the local producers and learn about their farms and why the produce is so great in the Tweed. Enjoy a scenic drive through the Tweed Valley to Mavis Kitchen, at the base of Mount Warning, where tasting plates of the best of the menu will be served to share over lunch with a guided walk through their stunning kitchen gardens. After lunch, enjoy the short drive to the Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre, for a tour of the gallery, before relaxing for afternoon tea with the panoramic Tweed River and Valley as your backdrop. Your tour concludes at approx 4pm.
Tea and Espresso
Your day commences at 9am, where we start our tour at Mantra on Salt. Tasting Plate Tours will collect you from from the lobby, unless transfers have been prearranged. We offer transfers from Byron at Byron, Elements, Paper Daisy, Sofitel Gold Coast and other hotels on request. Your local guide will guide you through the tour in 9 seater vehicles, ensuring an intimate and holistic tour of the region. Head north this morning, and discover the ever growing coffee precinct of Currumbin, tucked away in places that you would never know are there. Head out of the city and along one of the regions most picturesque drives through the Currumbin Valley and into the Tweed. Take a stroll along the main street of Murwillumbah before heading to JuJu's for a modern take on local farmed produce, including local Salami's and Cheeses. This afternoon enjoy a privately guided tour of the Madura Tea Plantation and factory. The last stop of the day is at the hatted Paper Daisy Restaurant, for your final tea or coffee, with a twist! Your tour concludes at approx 4pm.