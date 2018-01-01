Welcome to Mungo National Park
This remote, beautiful and important park covers 278.5 sq km of the Willandra Lakes Region World Heritage Area. A site of global archaeological and anthropological significance, it is one of Australia's most accessible slices of the outback, although the term 'accessible' is used loosely here.
Within the park, Lake Mungo is a dry lake and the site of the oldest archaeological finds in Australia. It also has the longest continual record of human culture: the world's oldest-recorded cremation site – thought to be 42,000 years old – has been found here!