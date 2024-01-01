North of town, with a re-creation of an early Riverina village and an exhibition on the history of winemaking in the region.
Pioneer Park Museum
Southern NSW & The Murray
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.56 MILES
Tucked away on the edge of town, Calabria's Tuscany-style cellar door is a great place to try Italian wine varietals like Vermentino and Montepulciano…
5.05 MILES
Visit the cellar door of this well-known Australian winery and be sure to try the astounding Black Noble dessert wine. Bring a picnic to enjoy the well…
4.54 MILES
Farm tours in a vintage bus include a session tasting pickles, relishes, fruits and jams. Look forward to lots of seasonal goodies.
4.93 MILES
Don't miss a visit to the region's oldest (1913) and best-known winery. It's really hard not to taste everything you possibly can.
0.85 MILES
This panoramic lookout is located above the fascinating Hermit's Cave, which was inhabited by an Italian-born man for decades in the early 20th century;…
Nearby Southern NSW & The Murray attractions
0.85 MILES
This panoramic lookout is located above the fascinating Hermit's Cave, which was inhabited by an Italian-born man for decades in the early 20th century;…
1.56 MILES
Tucked away on the edge of town, Calabria's Tuscany-style cellar door is a great place to try Italian wine varietals like Vermentino and Montepulciano…
4.54 MILES
Farm tours in a vintage bus include a session tasting pickles, relishes, fruits and jams. Look forward to lots of seasonal goodies.
4.93 MILES
Don't miss a visit to the region's oldest (1913) and best-known winery. It's really hard not to taste everything you possibly can.
5.05 MILES
Visit the cellar door of this well-known Australian winery and be sure to try the astounding Black Noble dessert wine. Bring a picnic to enjoy the well…