Pioneer Park Museum

Southern NSW & The Murray

North of town, with a re-creation of an early Riverina village and an exhibition on the history of winemaking in the region.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Calabria Family Wines

    Calabria Family Wines

    1.56 MILES

    Tucked away on the edge of town, Calabria's Tuscany-style cellar door is a great place to try Italian wine varietals like Vermentino and Montepulciano…

  • De Bortoli

    De Bortoli

    5.05 MILES

    Visit the cellar door of this well-known Australian winery and be sure to try the astounding Black Noble dessert wine. Bring a picnic to enjoy the well…

  • Catania Fruit Salad Farm

    Catania Fruit Salad Farm

    4.54 MILES

    Farm tours in a vintage bus include a session tasting pickles, relishes, fruits and jams. Look forward to lots of seasonal goodies.

  • McWilliam's Hanwood Estate

    McWilliam's Hanwood Estate

    4.93 MILES

    Don't miss a visit to the region's oldest (1913) and best-known winery. It's really hard not to taste everything you possibly can.

  • Hermit's Cave Lookout

    Hermit's Cave Lookout

    0.85 MILES

    This panoramic lookout is located above the fascinating Hermit's Cave, which was inhabited by an Italian-born man for decades in the early 20th century;…

