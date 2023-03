Tucked away on the edge of town, Calabria's Tuscany-style cellar door is a great place to try Italian wine varietals like Vermentino and Montepulciano. Established in 1945 and still owned by the Calabria family, the winery is regularly judged one of the Riverina's best wine-tasting experiences. Call ahead the afternoon prior to order a grazing box for lunch ($38 for two to four people).