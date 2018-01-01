Tempted in the Tweed

Your day commences at 9am, where we start our tour at Mantra on Salt. Tasting Plate Tours will collect you from from the lobby, unless transfers have been prearranged. We offer transfers from Byron at Byron, Elements, Paper Daisy, Sofitel Gold Coast and other hotels on request. Your local guide will guide you through the tour in 9 seater vehicles, ensuring an intimate and holistic tour of the region. We start the day with a local coffee and a chance to see where some of the food you will eat today comes from, with a visit to Farm & Co. in Cudgen, who supply to many of the local restaurants as well as having their own Stall at the farm. The rest of your day is made up with visits to 4 of Kingscliff's most well known eateries. The order of the day is a surprise, but the restaurants include: Fins, with 21 years of successive hats, Fins is the longest consecutively hatted regional restaurant in Australia, and home to celebrity chef, Steven Snow. The philosophy of Fin's is simple, they simply love fresh produce, whole fish, quirky wine and pushing the boundaries of dining. Dining at Fins is elegant, relaxed and personal. Fins is a real restaurant in the traditional sense. A destination experience. Paper Daisy, the dining experience at Paper Daisy restaurant is a celebration of our unique part of the world. Confident coastal cooking in a relaxed setting, the food expresses the very best of Cabarita Beach and the region’s unique produce and bourgeoning culinary reputation. With one of Australia’s most promising young chefs Ben Devlin (Queensland’s Chef of Year 2014, ex-Noma and Esquire) leading the kitchen, the ethos that drives the restaurant is one of sophisticated simplicity, producing dishes that are satisfying, thoughtful and deeply memorable.Osteria, originally founded in 2005 as The Sandbar and Grill, the restaurant was originally created as a community hub for the newly built seaside town of Casuarina. The Sandbar and Grill operated successfully for three years, but closed its doors in 2009.We renamed the restaurant Osteria, after our love of the simplicity and the perfect emphasis placed on good food, wine and produce at all of the Osterias found scattered throughout Italy.Taverna, located on the beachfront on Marine Parade, Taverna is a Greek-inspired modern restaurant. With just 60 seats and an ocean view, Taverna is the perfect spot for a long lunch, quiet dinner or beachside cocktail. Designed to share, the Taverna menu uses only the freshest produce from the local region. Every dish has been carefully constructed to take advantage of the best seasonal and Greek flavours. Relax over your progressive lunch, as we take in a course and glass of wine (or beer) at each establishment, giving you a Taste of the Tweed. Your tour concludes at approx 4pm.