Brunswick Heads Rainforest Eco-Cruise
Your eco-cruise starts at the Brunswick Heads Boat Harbour, where you’ll board your riverboat for a rainforest tour along the Brunswick River. For about 7.5 miles (12 km), glide along the river, looking for fish, stingrays, and other marine creatures in the clear water. Binoculars are provided to spot eagles, pelicans, and shorebirds, as well as a possible kingfisher darting across the river. Check out Fig Tree Hole, and learn about the history of the river and surrounding area from your guide. During your journey, refreshments are provided including coffee, a selection of teas, hot chocolate, cold drinks, cakes, and biscuits. Children of all ages are welcome. Your tour ends when you return to the dock.
Brunswick Heads Sunset Rainforest Eco-Cruise
Your sunset eco-cruise starts at the Brunswick Heads Boat Harbour, where you’ll board your riverboat for a rainforest tour along the Brunswick River, from the headwaters upstream for about 7.5 miles (12 km).Glide along the river, looking for fish, stingrays, and other marine creatures in the clear water. Binoculars are provided to spot eagles, pelicans, and shorebirds, as well as a possible kingfisher darting across the river. Check out Fig Tree Hole, and learn about the history of the river and area from your guide. As you cruise this peaceful waterway, enjoy your choice of beer, red or white wine, a soft drink, or fruit juice, served with a cheese plate and other selections. Watch the sunset from the water as you return to the marina, where your tour ends. Children of all ages are welcome.
Brunswick Heads Kayak Eco-Tour and Stand-Up Paddleboarding
Your eco-tour starts at the Brunswick Heads Boat Harbour. Hop aboard your riverboat, which tows the kayaks and stand-up paddleboards as it cruises from the headwaters of the Brunswick River upstream to the starting point of your kayak tour.Disembark and receive some paddling instructions from your guide before setting off across the water on your sit-on-top double kayak, which allows you to paddle into areas inaccessible by other modes of transport. For about an hour, float under the mangroves and soak up the tranquil atmosphere as you watch for wildlife like elusive kingfishers that live on the riverbanks. Pelican, eagles, and water dragons (lizards) are also often seen on this tour. After kayaking, you have the chance to try stand-up paddleboarding on the river, or you may continue on the kayak, if you wish. Enjoy fresh fruit, snacks, and cold drinks before cruising back to the dock.This tour is rated easy and is suitable for adults of all ages and children 4 years and older.
Tea and Espresso
Your day commences at 9am, where we start our tour at Mantra on Salt. Tasting Plate Tours will collect you from from the lobby, unless transfers have been prearranged. We offer transfers from Byron at Byron, Elements, Paper Daisy, Sofitel Gold Coast and other hotels on request. Your local guide will guide you through the tour in 9 seater vehicles, ensuring an intimate and holistic tour of the region. Head north this morning, and discover the ever growing coffee precinct of Currumbin, tucked away in places that you would never know are there. Head out of the city and along one of the regions most picturesque drives through the Currumbin Valley and into the Tweed. Take a stroll along the main street of Murwillumbah before heading to JuJu's for a modern take on local farmed produce, including local Salami's and Cheeses. This afternoon enjoy a privately guided tour of the Madura Tea Plantation and factory. The last stop of the day is at the hatted Paper Daisy Restaurant, for your final tea or coffee, with a twist! Your tour concludes at approx 4pm.
Tempted in the Tweed
Your day commences at 9am, where we start our tour at Mantra on Salt. Tasting Plate Tours will collect you from from the lobby, unless transfers have been prearranged. We offer transfers from Byron at Byron, Elements, Paper Daisy, Sofitel Gold Coast and other hotels on request. Your local guide will guide you through the tour in 9 seater vehicles, ensuring an intimate and holistic tour of the region. We start the day with a local coffee and a chance to see where some of the food you will eat today comes from, with a visit to Farm & Co. in Cudgen, who supply to many of the local restaurants as well as having their own Stall at the farm. The rest of your day is made up with visits to 4 of Kingscliff's most well known eateries. The order of the day is a surprise, but the restaurants include: Fins, with 21 years of successive hats, Fins is the longest consecutively hatted regional restaurant in Australia, and home to celebrity chef, Steven Snow. The philosophy of Fin's is simple, they simply love fresh produce, whole fish, quirky wine and pushing the boundaries of dining. Dining at Fins is elegant, relaxed and personal. Fins is a real restaurant in the traditional sense. A destination experience. Paper Daisy, the dining experience at Paper Daisy restaurant is a celebration of our unique part of the world. Confident coastal cooking in a relaxed setting, the food expresses the very best of Cabarita Beach and the region’s unique produce and bourgeoning culinary reputation. With one of Australia’s most promising young chefs Ben Devlin (Queensland’s Chef of Year 2014, ex-Noma and Esquire) leading the kitchen, the ethos that drives the restaurant is one of sophisticated simplicity, producing dishes that are satisfying, thoughtful and deeply memorable.Osteria, originally founded in 2005 as The Sandbar and Grill, the restaurant was originally created as a community hub for the newly built seaside town of Casuarina. The Sandbar and Grill operated successfully for three years, but closed its doors in 2009.We renamed the restaurant Osteria, after our love of the simplicity and the perfect emphasis placed on good food, wine and produce at all of the Osterias found scattered throughout Italy.Taverna, located on the beachfront on Marine Parade, Taverna is a Greek-inspired modern restaurant. With just 60 seats and an ocean view, Taverna is the perfect spot for a long lunch, quiet dinner or beachside cocktail. Designed to share, the Taverna menu uses only the freshest produce from the local region. Every dish has been carefully constructed to take advantage of the best seasonal and Greek flavours. Relax over your progressive lunch, as we take in a course and glass of wine (or beer) at each establishment, giving you a Taste of the Tweed. Your tour concludes at approx 4pm.