This National Heritage–listed park is the area's great attraction. Cut by the dramatic, volcanic Warrumbungles (the name means 'Crooked Mountains' in the local Gamilaroi language), it's divided into an arid, western section and the wetter, forested east, providing a great variety of terrain for fauna such as red-necked wallabies and emus. Its most spectacular feature is the 100m-high volcanic dyke known as The Breadknife, accessible on the peerless 14.5km Breadknife and Grand High Tops Walk, leaving from Pincham car park.

Park fees are payable at the Warrumbungle National Park NWPS Visitor Centre, where you can also learn the Warrumbungle creation story, and about the park's ecology and history. There are excellent campsites nearby at Camp Blackman (adult/child $6/3.50 per night), and at Camp Wambelong.