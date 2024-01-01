Milroy Observatory offers the largest public-access telescope in the southern hemisphere – a 40-in device that was once used in the nearby Siding Spring Observatory. Its regular 90-minute stargazing sessions occur at different times between 6pm nd 9pm, depending on the time of year, and bookings essential: see the website for details.
12.83 MILES
This National Heritage–listed park is the area's great attraction. Cut by the dramatic, volcanic Warrumbungles (the name means 'Crooked Mountains' in the…
8.14 MILES
Coonabarabran's skies are so clear, the Australian National University chose to set up this research facility some 27km west of the town, on the edge of…
3.85 MILES
A private operation offering 90-minute glimpses of the dark skies above Coonabarabran, you'll find about this observatory 9km from town, en route to…
